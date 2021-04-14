﻿400 more Covid-19 recoveries push tally to 703,963: DOH

A total of 400 more patients recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), pushing the total number of recoveries to 703,963.

In its Covid-19 bulletin on Tuesday, the Department of Health (DOH) said those who have beaten the illness account for 79.6 percent of the Philippines’ total case tally which has reached 884,783.

The DOH also tallied 8,571 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 165,534.

Of the active cases, about 96.9 percent are mild, 1.8 percent are asymptomatic, 0.4 percent are severe, 0.31 are moderate, and 0.4 percent are in critical condition.

The DOH also logged 137 more deaths, raising the death toll to 15,286.

“About 13 duplicates were removed from the total case count as eight of these are recoveries. Moreover, 54 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” it said.

DOH data on April 12 showed that 18.3 percent of 27,900 who were tested turned out positive for Covid-19.

Nine laboratories were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System on April 12.

To date, 66 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds, 51 percent of 13,500 isolation beds, 53 percent of 6,000 ward beds, and 47 percent of 2,000 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are in use nationwide.

Meanwhile, 85 percent of 700 intensive care unit beds, 70 percent of 3,800 isolation beds, 58 percent of 2,200 ward beds, and 62 percent of 800 ventilators dedicated to patients with Covid-19 are used in the National Capital Region.

The public is reminded to stay at home and to observe minimum health standards when going out.

The DOH urged those experiencing Covid-19 symptoms to immediately isolate and contact the Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams.

Source: Philippines News Agency