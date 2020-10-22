﻿40 stranded Pinoys repatriated from Indonesia

A total of 40 stranded Filipinos were brought home from North Sulawesi, Indonesia, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a press release issued on Thursday, the DFA said the repatriation was made possible through the efforts of the Philippine Consulate General in Manado, in coordination with the Philippine embassy in Jakarta and the DFA Consular Office (CO) in General Santos.

The 2nd batch of repatriates from Manado were fetched by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel “BRP Tubbataha” (MRRV-4401) on October 15 after being granted a diplomatic clearance from the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.

The vessel docked at the Port of General Santos on October 17.

The local governments of General Santos City, Davao City, Mati City, municipalities of Glan and Malungon in Sarangani Province, municipality of Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental, and municipalities of Sarangani, and Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental, were present to receive their respective constituents.

In compliance with health protocols implemented by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests were administered to all repatriates before their departure.

They underwent another round of mandatory RT-PCR testing and 14-day quarantine in designated facilities before being cleared to return to their families.

The repatriation was made possible with the full support and cooperation of the DFA-Office of the Undersecretary of Migrant Workers Affairs (OUMWA), the PCG–CGD Southern Mindanao, the Philippine Ports Authority-Port Management Office of General Santos, the Bureau of Quarantine, the Bureau of Immigration, and the local government unit of General Santos.

Noted as the DFA’s first repatriation effort by sea during the pandemic, the department pledges its full commitment in bringing home stranded Filipinos abroad.

Source: Philippines News Agency