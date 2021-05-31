﻿40 pandemic workers receive cash aid from DOLE, DSWD

Some 400 residents here tapped to assist in the city government’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic received cash assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The beneficiaries included both youth and adult workers from various barangays, who started receiving their pay during the distribution rites held in two separate venues on May 29.

In a statement on Monday, Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation president Ayesha Joy Villaflor, who facilitated the program implementation, said the assistance not only helped the beneficiaries themselves but their families as well.

“We are very lucky that in these trying times, we have partners in the national government who care about our people, and with that, we are all grateful,” she added.

Under the DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program, each beneficiary received PHP3,950 for their 10-day duty, with four hours of work per day.

Their task consisted of assisting the local government unit like preparation, dissemination, and posting of information and educational materials about Covid-19 updates; helping in the vaccination process and registration; cleaning/disinfection of public facilities such as barangay halls and gymnasiums; and community gardening.

TUPAD is a community-based program that provides assistance through emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

Through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, the DSWD also granted the beneficiaries PHP2,000 each as an additional aid, which was facilitated by the Office of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

The AICS is part of DSWD’s protective services for the poor, marginalized and vulnerable/disadvantaged individuals.

The staff of Go led by Bing Juaniza also raffled off rubber shoes, tablets, and mountain bikes to the beneficiaries.

The turnover rites held at the Bacolod City Government Center on Saturday were witnessed by Labor Assistant Secretary Victor Del Rosario and Western Visayas Regional Director Cyril Ticao.

“You are very lucky because you’re loved by President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go. When Senator Bong Go knew of this, he also requested from the Office of the President additional assistance for all of you,” del Rosario told the beneficiaries.

“Our prayer is that this TUPAD program will somehow help you and lessen the struggle that we are facing right now because of Covid-19,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency