﻿40 more Pinoys flee Afghanistan: DFA

Some 40 Filipinos were able to exit Afghanistan safely, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Saturday.

At least 30 were flown out of Kabul for Pakistan with the assistance of the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad while 10 others were able to exit for different destinations, eight of whom are currently in Dubai while one each is in Doha and Paris.

More Filipinos are reported to have been evacuated to the United Kingdom, with their status now being verified by the Philippine Embassy in London.

The five Filipinos assisted by the Indonesian government on Friday, meanwhile, are now in Jakarta waiting for their flight home that is arranged by the Philippine Embassy in Indonesia.

“All evacuated Filipinos who request to return to the Philippines will be assisted. The Department continues to work on the immediate extraction of the remaining Filipinos in Afghanistan,” the DFA said in its latest advisory.

A total of 158 Filipinos have left Afghanistan since the Taliban fighters seized control of its capital Kabul.

At present, some 49 are still in the south-central Asian nation, at least 42 of whom have requested repatriation.

For emergencies, Filipinos in Afghanistan are advised to contact the Philippine Embassy in Pakistan through WhatsApp/Viber at +923335244762; Messenger/Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH and e-mail at [email protected]

Source: Philippines News Agency