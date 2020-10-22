﻿4 nabbed, P508-K shabu seized in Dipolog, Zamboanga Cities

–Authorities have arrested four suspects while some PHP508,800 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate anti-drug operations here and in Dipolog City, a police official said Thursday.

Captain Edwin Duco, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the suspects as Palma Apang, 32; Fermin Jurriwarri, 43; Jakelyn Yuayan, 24; and Froilan Jamorol, 48.

Duco said Apang, an alleged big-time drug pusher, was arrested by the Zamboanga City Police Office’s (ZCPO) Drug Enforcement Unit in a buy-bust operation at around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Kasanyangan here.

Apang yielded some 66.17 grams of suspected shabu packed in two big heat-sealed plastic sachets with an estimated market value of PHP450,000 and a bundle of boodle money topped with a genuine bill, Duco said.

Jurriwarri, on the other hand, was found in possession of a gram of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of PHP6,800 when arrested in a buy-bust operation by the ZCPO’s Station 9 operatives around 2 a.m. Thursday in Barangay San Jose Gusu here, police said.

Yuayan, meanwhile, yielded some PHP2,000 worth of suspected shabu when arrested around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Pasonanca here, police said.

Police said Jamorol yielded some PHP50,000 worth of suspected shabu when arrested in a buy-bust operation by DEU operatives led by Lieutenant Kent Gudmalin around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Turno, Dipolog City.

Duco said all the suspects were detained for the filing of charges in violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency