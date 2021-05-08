﻿4 nabbed, P136-M ‘shabu’ seized in Parañaque, Las Piñas ops

MANILA – Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested four persons, including an 18-year-old, who yielded suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP136 million in separate buy-bust operations in the cities of Parañaque and Las Piñas on Friday night.

PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon identified the lone arrested suspect in Parañaque City as Ralel Barauntong, 29, who was busted along Ninoy Aquino Avenue, Barangay Sto. Niño at 7 p.m.

Seized from Barauntong were more or less 10 kg of suspected shabu valued at PHP68 million, a mobile phone, 10 bundles of boodle money with one genuine PHP1,000 bill, and a gray Chevrolet Optra.

Apprehended in Las Piñas City were Mohaimen Andang, 28; Marilou Leviste, 45; and an 18-year-old.

The 8:30 p.m. drug bust along Diamond Street, Camella Homes 3C Pamplona Tres, conducted by personnel of the PDEA and the Philippine National Police, resulted in the confiscation of 10 kg of suspected shabu valued at PHP68 million, three mobile phones, the buy-bust money, and a black Toyota Vios,

The suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency