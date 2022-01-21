﻿4 nabbed, P1.2-M shabu seized in Zambo City

Lawmen arrested four people, including a member of a local drug syndicate, and seized some PHP1.2 million worth of illegal drugs in two anti-drug operations here, a top police official said Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Franco Simborio, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the suspect as Emma Pula, 52, a member of the Abdurajik drug syndicate.

The other three suspects were Rasid Ipen, 42; Jorge Dawang, 24; and, Hermie Araneta, 36.

Simborio said Pula was arrested in a buy-bust around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in Purok 9, Barangay Sinunuc.

Seized from Pula were some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP340,000, a sling bag, a pouch, and 12 bills of PHP1,000 boodle money topped with a genuine PHP1,000 marked money.

Meanwhile, he said Ipen, Dawang, and Araneta were arrested in an anti-drug operation also on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in Barangay Manicahan.

Confiscated from the three were some 120 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP816,000, a cellular phone, boodle money, and a motorcycle.

Simborio said the anti-drug operations were launched following a series of surveillance on the illegal drug trade activity of the suspects.

The suspects will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency