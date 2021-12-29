﻿4 more cases raise firecracker injuries to 23

The Department of Health (DOH) has reported four new cases of fireworks-related injuries (FWRI) on Tuesday, pushing the total tally to 23.

“These were 92 percent higher compared to 2020 with 12 cases and 64 percent lower than the five-year average of 65 cases during the same period,” the DOH said in its latest report.

The agency’s data showed that all cases were injuries due to fireworks – nine cases or 39 percent occurred in Western Visayas while the rest of the regions reported zero to three cases only.

A total of 19 cases or 83 percent were males ages 6 to 34 years old.

“Seven cases or 30 percent had blast or burn injury requiring amputation, 11 cases or 48 percent had blast or burn injury not requiring amputation and six cases or 26 percent had an eye injury. One case or 4 percent had sustained multiple types of injuries,” the DOH said.

It also noted that 15 cases or 65 percent were active users.

Around 11 cases or 48 percent occurred at home while eight or 42 percent transpired on the streets.

Among the fireworks involved boga, which logged the highest number of cases with seven.

It is followed by five-star with three cases; piccolo with three; triangle, two; whistle bomb, two; and baby rocket, one.

Meantime, other unlabeled or imported firecrackers logged five cases.

There were no reports of fireworks ingestion, stray bullet injury or death.

Of the 61 DOH sentinel hospitals, 55 or 90 percent have submitted an injury or zero report before the cut-off time.

Appeal

With only four days before the New Year, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año appealed to the public to do away with the use of firecrackers.

“I just want to remind the public that the use of firecrackers is not allowed. So here in Executive Order No. 28, we show that the public must comply and our local governments, because we will implement law enforcement through Executive Order No. 28 aimed at regulating, controlling the sale and use of fireworks or firecrackers. And our PNP, Bureau of Fire Protection and LGUs expect us to strictly enforce this regulation,” Año told President Rodrigo Duterte during his pre-recorded Talk to the People on Monday night.

EO 28, signed by Duterte in 2017, provides for the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, the use of regulated firecrackers shall henceforth be confined to community fireworks displays.

The DILG chief said it is the responsibility of the PNP and the LGUs to enforce national and local policies regulating the manufacture and use of firecrackers through the conduct of inspections, and confiscation and destruction of prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices.

“Ang ating LGUs ay puwedeng mag-designate ng community fireworks display o area na kinakailangan ay may pahintulot ang ating PNP at mayroong designated safety officer. Mas mabuti pa po sa ating mga kababayan na talagang tahimik na lamang i-celebrate ang ating New Year para na rin iwas Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) at iwas disgrasya sa paputok (Our LGUs can designate a community fireworks display or area as required with the permission of our PNP and a designated safety officer. It is even better for our countrymen to really quietly celebrate our New Year in order to avoid Covid-19 and avoid fireworks accidents),” he said.

Violations include a fine of PHP20,000 to PHP30,000, imprisonment of six months to one year, cancellation of license and business permit and confiscation of inventory stocks.

Under Memorandum Order No. 31 issued by Duterte in 2019, the PNP, in coordination with LGUs, the BFP and other concerned agencies, is tasked to conduct inspections to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and users of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices are complying with safety guidelines.

Recently, the PNP released a list of prohibited firecrackers/pyrotechnic devices (FC/PDs) that the public cannot use anywhere within or outside firecracker zones or designated community fireworks display areas identified by LGUs in preparation for the New Year celebration.

Meanwhile, PNP spokesperson, Col. Roderick Alba said there are many ways to celebrate the new year safely.

“We will render security. Dalawa kasi ang tinitingnan natin. Yung criminality concern, mga snatching, kung ano pang mga crimes na mangyari diyan, dapat po ay visible po yung ating kasamahan sa PNP and to continuously remind ang ating kababayan kasi hindi lang criminality but to ensure yung minimum public health standards at of course to ensure na kasamahan natin sa BFP, makipag ugnayan kami na wala pong sunog na mangyari during the selling and distribution of these firecrackers (We will render security. We are looking at two things. Criminality concern such as snatching and other crimes that may happen. Police visibility will be constant and we will remind the public health standards and of course to ensure with the BFP that there should be no fires due to firecrackers),” he said in a Laging Handa briefing.

Alba said the PNP already covered the operational guidelines for the regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and pyrotechnics to ensure a safe and peaceful holiday celebration.

He also warned both sellers and buyers of illegal fireworks.

“Tsaka ‘yung mga overweight tulad nitong mga firecrackers na more than 1/3 teaspoon na sinasabi ng ating PNP, mga oversized na mga paputok, ‘yung mabilis mag-burn ‘yung fuse, ‘yung imported na finished products, at mixture of sulfur and phosphorus (We will also look for overweight firecrackers that are more than 1/3 teaspoons, the oversized, those with a fuse that easily burn, imported finished products, and those with a mixture of sulfur and phosphorous),” he added.

He also said sellers of illegal firecrackers and those who buy from them may face imprisonment.

No to indiscriminate firing

Año also warned against the use of firearms to welcome the New Year stressing that “the DILG will not tolerate the use of firearms in welcoming the new year. We will apply the full force of the law against those that will fire their firearms during the new year. Let’s welcome the new year with clean hands and clean hearts.’’

He assured the public that individuals doing indiscriminate firing “will be dealt with appropriately.’’

“It is very frustrating to know that people get hurt or die due to indiscriminate firing. We have strict regulations against the use of illegal firecrackers how much more in the indiscriminate firing of guns,” he added.

