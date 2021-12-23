﻿4, including 2 cops, slain in NoCot shootout

Four persons were killed following a shootout outside a roadside eatery in M’lang, North Cotabato early Wednesday morning.

A report received by Police Regional Office – Soccsksargen (PRO-12) Director Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum, showed that the shootout occurred around 5:30 a.m. in front of the “Kambingan” roadside eatery along the highway in Barangay Bialong, M’lang town.

The report said two of the fatalities were the sibling-eatery operators while the two others were police officers in civilian clothes assigned in Kidapawan City.

They were identified as Master Sgt. Fletcherlyn Dominic Pido and Staff Sgt. Arman Alquiza Bada. The siblings were John Kevin Papna, 35, and Jerson Rey Papna, 26, the eatery owners.

The policemen were to serve the warrants of arrest against the siblings based on an order issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 in Kidapawan City and signed by Judge Jose Tanalgo Tabosares when the shootout erupted.

Neighbors said they heard exchanges of gunfire at the break of dawn sending them to seek cover.

Minutes later, people started to arrive and found four persons lying dead near the eatery.

The M’lang municipal police office and the North Cotabato police office are still conducting a follow-up investigation on the incident.

The cadavers were brought to Wood Haven Funeral Home in Kidapawan City.

