﻿4 fishermen in Aklan survive ‘Dante’

Four fishermen returned safely to their respective homes after being declared missing when they ventured out to the sea amid a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) 1 hoisted over Aklan due to “Dante” on Wednesday.

A report from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction And Management Office (MDRRMO) of the municipality of Nabas said the families of four fishermen identified as Russel Valeriano, 46; Renato Ablen, 15; Eugen Borris, 26; and Allan Paroginog, 58, of Sitio Alimbo Barangay Baybay reported that they went out fishing on board two separate boats early morning of June 2.

In an interview on Thursday, Master Sgt. Renantor Prado of the Nabas Municipal Police said Valeriano, Ablen, and Borris were on the same boat while Paroginog was sailing alone.

Reports received by the MDRRMO and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the engine of Valeriano’s boat broke down but was fixed around 6 p.m. of the same day, which enabled the group to come home safely.

The fourth reported missing, Paroginog, was rescued after his boat was found floating around five nautical miles within the vicinity of the waters off Nabas at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Prado said fishermen should avoid venturing out to the sea, especially in bad weather

Source: Philippines News Agency