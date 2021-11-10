﻿4 drug watch-listed suspects nabbed in Zamboanga

Four suspects included in the police’s drug watchlist were arrested in separate anti-narcotics operations in this southern port city over the weekend, a top police official said Monday.

Col. Rexmel Reyes, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the arrested suspects as Jawawe Halil, 33; Alkan Gonzaga, 29; Reyson Jangas, 24; and Dennis Biajedor, 42.

Around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, operatives of the ZCPO’s Station 1 and the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) launched an anti-drug operation in Barangay San Roque that resulted in the arrest of Halil and Gonzaga, according to Reyes.

Reyes said seized from the two suspects were some PHP2,500 worth of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and marked money.

Reyes said Jangas was arrested in a separate buy-bust operation launched by the ZCPO’s Station 11 operatives around 11:05 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Sta. Catalina here.

He said Jangas yielded a gram of suspected shabu worth PHP6,800 and marked money.

At the same time, he said Biajedor was also arrested in another anti-drug operation, also in Barangay Sta. Catalina, conducted by the ZCPO’s Station 7 and CDEU operatives.

He said recovered from Biajedro were some 3.3 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP22,440 packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and marked money.

He said the suspects were detained to face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency