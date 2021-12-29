﻿4 Albay villages set for mock polls

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Bicol said it’s all systems go for Wednesday’s mock elections in four polling centers in Albay, the only province selected in the region and one of three areas in Luzon.

Lawyer Maria Aurea Bo-Bunao, Comelec Albay provincial chief, said Tuesday the province was picked together with Pasay City in the National Capital Region and Cauayan in Isabela in Luzon.

In an interview, Bo-Bunao said the mock polls would be held in Barangays Ilawod West and Tamaoyan in this city and Barangays Banawab and Caratagan in Pioduran town, to be participated in by 400 registered voters.

The designated voting centers are the Albay Central School and Tamouan Elementary School here and Pioduran West Central School and Pioduran East Central School.

Vote counting machines (VCMs) will be set up and voting will be held from 7 a.m. until noon.

“As soon as voting is closed, canvassing and transmission would start between 12 noon and 1 p.m.,” she said.

The exercise would test the security, accuracy, systems, and capability of the VCMs, transmission devices, and the consolidation and canvassing systems operation for the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

“It would further develop public confidence and acceptance of the electorates of the Automated Election System,” Bo-Bunao said.

The exercise would likewise validate the use of the planned health and safety protocols against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Voting centers will have a triage area for temperature screening and accomplishing health declaration forms, aside from an assistance desk.

A designated isolation room will be used by voters with suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

“In every polling place, a plastic barrier at the voting booths would be set up, alcohol and bathmat would be provided on the premises, and the voters would be asked to wear masks,” Bo-Bunao added.

Source: Philippines News Agency