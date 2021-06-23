﻿4.3K 4Ps beneficiaries to graduate in Zambo Peninsula

ZAMBOANGA CITY – At least 4,333 household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in the region are set to graduate from the program this year, the Department of Social Welfare and Development-9 (DSWD-9) said Wednesday.

Fung Kay Choi, DSWD-9 information officer, said these household beneficiaries have been in the program for seven years already, no more eligible children for monitoring, and already self-sufficient based upon the Social Welfare and Development Indicator (SWDI) Assessment.

Choi said most of those who will graduate from the program are from the province of Zamboanga del Norte with 1,993 household beneficiaries.

The number of graduating household beneficiaries in other areas is as follows: Zamboanga del Sur, 1,005; Zamboanga Sibugay, 550; Zamboanga City, 722; and, Isabela City, 63.

“We hope, that more than the grants that they received, they will put to good practice what they learned from the program,” he said.

He said the training they have undergone includes financial literacy and management, disaster-preparedness, good parenting, and on rights of women and children.

He added that the DSWD is happy to see the change in the lives of the 4Ps graduate, both in their economic status and behavioral change.

While still under the program, a household beneficiary receives a PHP750 health grant; educational grants per monitored child (maximum of three children per household)—PHP700 for Senior High School PHPP500 for Junior High School and PHP300 for Elementary; and, PHP600 rice subsidy monthly

Source: Philippines News Agency