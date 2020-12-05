﻿3rd phase of P187-M access road in Biliran nears completion

The third phase of the construction of the PHP187.9-million access road in Naval, Biliran is nearing completion, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Saturday.

David Adongay Jr., DPWH-Biliran chief, said the multi-year project from 2018 to 2022 is funded under the convergence program with the Department of Trade and Industry that would link farm communities in the villages of Caraycaray, Cabungaan, and Libtong to the town center and nearby urban areas.

It covers a total of 5.8 km. road concreting with slope protection, masonry barriers, drainage structures, and rehabilitation of damaged pavement, with its third phase construction covering 1.86 km. of the total length now 73.41 percent complete.

Adongay said the third phase has an allocation of PHP46.7-million and is expected to be finished in early January next year.

“This would provide a safer and faster transport of agricultural products for food and resource-based processing such as palay, abaca, copra, cassava, sweet potato, and ginger, among others,” Adongay said in a statement.

The field office has completed the first two phases in 2018 and 2019, respectively, covering 1.6 km. of the access road.

