﻿3K curfew violators apprehended in Negros Occidental

Some 3,068 curfew violators have been apprehended by the police from April 12 to May 31, records of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOCPPO) showed.

Those rounded up were residents of the province’s 19 municipalities and 12 cities, excluding Bacolod, who were still outside their homes during the curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. set until the end of May, as provided in Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson’s Executive Order 21-22.

Starting June 1, the directive was revised and the curfew started an hour later at 9 p.m.

Lt. Abegael Donasco, deputy public information officer of NOCPPO, told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday that the cases of violators were disposed of based on the penalties provided in executive orders or ordinances of a particular local government unit.

“We are following the orders of the cities and municipalities. The corresponding penalty depends on what is stated in the city or municipal ordinance,” she added.

NOCPPO records showed that of the 3,068 violators, some 2,018 were booked in city police stations while 1,050, in municipal police stations.

For those rounded up by the city police stations, nine were charged; 44 were fined; 419 underwent community service and 1,554 were warned and advised to go home.

In the municipal police stations, no violator was charged but 26 were fined as well as 34 were tasked to do community service and 1,001 were also warned and advised to go home.

Also, from May 17 to May 31, a total of 1,418 Negrenses were apprehended for not wearing face mask; 1,636 for the improper wearing of face mask; 801, not wearing of face shield; 1,091, the improper wearing of face shield; 134, violation of the prohibition on mass gathering; and 1,106, violation of the rule on social/physical distancing.

As of June 2, Negros Occidental has recorded 15,297 Covid-19 cases, including 1,446 active cases; 13,505 recoveries; and 346 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency