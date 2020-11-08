﻿3K beneficiaries in typhoon-hit Cavite receive hot meals

More than 3,000 beneficiaries affected by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rolly in Barangays Alima and Sineguelasan, Bacoor, Cavite received hot meals from both the government and private sector.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who headed the distribution of hot meals last Nov. 6, said the meals were prepared and provided by McDonald’s Kindness Kitchen (MKK) and San Miguel Food Corporation at Bacoor Elementary School.

He said the packed meals consisting of chicken fillet, rice and bottled water from the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), with the assistance of San Miguel Corporation, Coca Cola, DOLE Philippines and Metrobank are part of a comprehensive feeding program to families displaced by the recent typhoon.

“It’s crucial that we provide sustenance and nutrition assistance to those who were affected by one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in recent memory. We’re very thankful to the private individuals, volunteer groups and corporate partners who made this relief effort possible,” Nograles said in a statement on Sunday.

Nograles, chair of the Task Force Zero Hunger, pointed out that food and hunger concerns become more heightened during calamities, and the need for urgent, life-saving action is important.

“We were informed by our private sector donors that they will continue supporting our #GoodbyeGutom advocacy. As head of Task Force Zero Hunger, I’m very glad to hear this. We in government will provide the necessary resources and opportunities to expand this effort,” he added.

He also assured that despite the prevailing pandemic, assistance to Filipino families will not stop.

“Hunger is among our foremost concerns and we will claim victory over this adversary through a robust partnership between government and the private sector,” he said.

During the distribution, Nograles was joined by Bacoor Mayor Lani Mercado, Kenneth Yang (McDonald’s President & CEO & RMHC President), Margot Torres (McDonald’s Managing Director & RMHC Vice President), Marie Angeles (RMHC Executive Director), Kin Lichauco (Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs of San Miguel Corporation) and the barangay leaders.

The RMHC is the charity arm of McDonald’s Philippines and was established in 1995. One of its missions is to improve the lives of Filipino children through aid efforts in nutrition, housing, and education.

Since the declaration of community quarantine in March of this year, McDonald’s Philippines and RMHC have supported health workers and medical front-liners through food donations.

So far, 320,000 meals have been provided for free by the McDo Kindness Kitchen to hospitals, police precincts, LGUs and local communities.

In January, President Rodrigo Duterte issued Executive Order 101 creating the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger which is tasked to formulate a national food policy (NFP), to ensure the attainment of zero hunger and poverty eradication.

The NFP seeks to address food production, food accessibility and availability, nutrition and food resiliency.

Source: Philippines News Agency