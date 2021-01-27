﻿39 PCG personnel to augment traffic enforcers in NCR

A total of 39 personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) were assigned to the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (IACT) on Tuesday to help enforce traffic laws in Metro Manila.

In a Facebook post, the PCG said the 39 personnel were part of the 463 recruits who completed the Basic Coast Guardsman training course at the PCG Regional Training Center in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental in October last year.

“Inihanda ang mga bagong miyembro ng PCG sa kanilang deployment bilang katuwang ng IACT, Land Transportation Office (LTO), at Philippine National Police – Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) sa pagpapatupad ng mga batas trapiko para sa kaligtasan ng mga motorista at biyahero (These new members of the PCG were made ready for their deployment to help the IACT, LTO, and PNP-HPG in enforcing traffic laws for the safety of motorists and commuters),” it said.

IACT chief, Assistant Secretary Manuel Gonzales, reminded the recruits that uniformed personnel work in “all kinds of environment” and warned them of the challenges and temptations they would face once deployed.

“You will be trained and introduced to road regulations and policies. Sa oras na ma-deploy kayo, maraming mag-a-alok sa inyo ng pera (Once you’re deployed, many would try to bribe you). But I tell you, stay true to the value of integrity for this is a crucial obligation of every member of the Council,” Gonzales said.

In a Viber message to reporters, the PCG said the 39 personnel would simply add to the present number of PCG personnel already serving with the IACT, with the new recruits to be deployed gradually beginning Wednesday to allow for their training and seminar.

It noted that the new recruits would be allowed to issue citation tickets to violators after undergoing a seminar on Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Source: Philippines News agency