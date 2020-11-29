﻿388 families evacuated due to rising floods in Isabela, Cagayan

Rescuers on Sunday preemptively evacuated 388 families in low-lying areas in Isabela and Cagayan as intermittent heavy rains caused rivers to swell anew.

“People got phobia and they have been readying themselves early now,” Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba said in an interview, referring to the situation two weeks ago when Typhoon Ulysses dumped heavy rains, causing widespread flooding in the two provinces.

Mamba said they are closely monitoring the level of water in Cagayan River.

“Towns and cities near Cagayan River are affected but we are ready. We are resilient and learned our lessons,” he added.

Information Officer Francis Joseph Reyes of the Office of the Civil Defense-Cagayan Valley said in a news briefing the 388 families or 1,033 people transferred either to evacuation centers or their relatives’ homes as they felt wary over the continuous rains brought by the cold frontal system.

At least 334 families are now temporarily housed at evacuation centers while 54 families are with their relatives or friends, whose houses are located on higher grounds, he added.

Earlier reported flooded were Annafunan East, Centro 1 and Linao East villages in Tuguegarao City and Canan, Namnama and Tandul in Cabatuan, Isabela.

Residents of other low-lying areas in Luna, San Isidro and San Mateo towns in Isabela have also evacuated, retired Brig. Gen. Jimmy Rivera, Isabela disaster risk reduction management officer, said.

Magat Dam water level was pegged at 189.10 meters above sea level at 8 a.m. on Sunday with 1,002 cubic meters per second (cms) inflow and 661 cms outflow. Two gates were opened at three meters each, a National Irrigation Administration-Magat River Integrated Irrigation System report said.

Water at Buntun Bridge was 8.69-meter high, nearing the 11-meter critical level, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Tuguegarao said.

