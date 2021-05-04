﻿38 hired on the spot in Davao job fair

The Department of Labor and Employment in Region 11’s (DOLE-11) virtual Labor Day jobs fair has hired 38 applicants on the spot, the agency said in a statement Sunday.

With a total of 27 employers who interviewed the job seekers, 377 were shortlisted candidates while 142 were near-hire applicants.

The jobseekers who were hired on the spot include service crew, warehouse/delivery checker, accounting staff, customer service representative, accounting specialist, sales representative, and mission operator workers.

This year’s celebration of DOLE’s nationwide annual event was held virtually as mass gatherings remain prohibited to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The job fair and the main program were held at Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MCM) while DOLE-11 ensured the manning and smooth conduct of the activities at the vicinity of MCM following the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Davao City.

Another highlight of the event was the awarding of “Covid-19 Best Resilient Employee” per industry/sector.

The 19 awardees from across Davao Region each received a Certificate of Entitlement for livelihood starter kit with a maximum worth of PHP30,000.

Meanwhile, DOLE-11 Provincial Field Offices awarded a total of PHP33 million worth of livelihood and emergency employment grant to 13 accredited co-partners with 6,359 beneficiaries.

During the ceremony, assistant regional director lawyer Randolf Pensoy thanked the partners for their unceasing support to DOLE-11.

“The collective effort from our partner agencies and our employers in bringing these employment opportunities and services in the grassroots level, especially to the displaced workers in the region, is deeply appreciated,” he said.

On the other hand, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) facilitated the awarding of Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH), Livelihood Development Assistance Program (LDAP), and Sa Pinas Ikaw ang Ma’am/Sir (SPIMS).

DOLE-11 regional director Ofelia Domingo acknowledged the resilience of employees, employers, and jobseekers amidst the pandemic and assured the public that the department is doing its best to provide more opportunities and assistance in these trying times.

