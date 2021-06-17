﻿366K Western Visayas social pensioners get stipend

All 365,908 elderly pensioners in Western Visayas have received their stipend for the first semester of this year totaling PHP1,097,724, the Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office 6 (DSWD 6) said on Thursday.

DSWD community-based section head and Social Pension Program focal person Judith T. Barredo said that they have completed the distribution of the Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens (SPISC) in 133 local government units (LGUs) in the region on June 14.

“In spite of the risk, we tried and at least we hit the target before the end of June,” Barredo said in an interview.

Each qualified senior citizen received PHP3,000, which is equivalent to their pension of PHP500 per month from January to June.

She said they have to adjust their strategy amid the pandemic.

A big factor in the fast release of the pension was their sufficient number of personnel that allowed them to bring the payout down to the barangay level.

She also said that local government units also assisted through identifying the venues of the payout in barangays.

Hopefully, she said, that by next year they would be able to release the stipend through cash cards.

“We submit their names to the system that is being managed by our central office. Hopefully, by next year the social pension of our beneficiaries will be through cash cards,” she added.

They are already processing the documents for the second-semester pension.

“Our preparations include updating of our clean list, identification of special disbursing officers who can do the cash advance along with the releasing of stipend for the second semester,” Barredo said.

The social pension as mandated in the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 seeks to augment the daily subsistence and medical needs of indigent elderly to improve their living condition.

Annually, qualified recipients are entitled to a PHP6,000 stipend to be given in two tranches.

Meanwhile, there are no additional beneficiaries yet, in response to queries on possible inclusion to the program, Barredo said but present beneficiaries can avail of the Aid to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) if they have medical needs such as maintenance medicin

Source: Philippines News Agency