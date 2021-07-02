﻿360 ARBs get land titles in northern Negros

BACOLOD CITY – Some 360 farmers received certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) and were installed in various landholdings in the northern part of Negros Occidental in June, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has reported.

On Friday, the DAR Negros Occidental-I said 74 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Sagay City received land titles to 35.51 hectares of agricultural land in Barangay Lopez Jaena formerly owned by the Leonor Gonzaga Estate Inc. in rites held on June 17.

In Cadiz City, a total of 19 hectares located in Barangays Sicaba and Cabahug were distributed to the 39 ARBs on June 18.

The 17.41 hectares in Sicaba were previously owned by Armita Rufino while the 1.54 hectares in Cabahug were formerly managed by the Vivencio Espectacion Montelibano Real Estate Corp.

In Escalante City, a total of 11.214 hectares of land were awarded to the 33 ARBs on June 21.

The landholdings included those formerly owned by Gloria de la Paz/Philippine National Bank and the property previously managed by Ernesto Treyes in Barangay Tamlang, and another formerly owned by Abelardo Bantug in Barangay Mabini.

On June 14, some 24 ARBs were awarded more than 10 hectares used to be owned by Belen Manhuyod in Barangay Dian-ay.

Also, 5.76 hectares formerly owned by Benito Geroldo in Barangay Dian-ay were awarded to eight ARBs on June 7.

In Murcia town, nine ARBs received individual land titles and were installed on 3.6 hectares of land formerly owned by Lina Tabinga and others in Barangay Talotog on June 18.

A day earlier, 24 ARBs were installed on 15.33 hectares of land formerly owned by Lumot Anlap de Jalandoni in Barangay Canlandog.

In Silay City, titles for 19.58 hectares were awarded to 92 ARBs in Barangay Bagtic on June 21.

The landholding was formerly owned by members of Gamboa, Santiago and Solinap families.

In Toboso town, 57 ARBs were awarded land titles to 37.5 hectares previously owned by Juanito Ledesma in Barangay San Jose on June 16.

The series of land title awarding and installation activities were conducted through the process of land acquisition and distribution under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program-CARP Extension with Reforms

Source: Philippines News Agency