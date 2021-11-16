﻿35% of BuCor inmates already vaccinated

A total of 17,295 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) have received the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines to date, figures released by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) bared.

The number represents 35.52 percent of the 48,689 inmates in BuCor-run facilities.

Of the total, 4,173 have completed their doses as of November 9.

The jabs came from local health offices where the prison and penal farms are located in the National Capital Region (NCR), Mindoro Occidental, Zamboanga City, Palawan, and Davao del Norte.

In NCR, the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City has 3,100 of 3,360 PDL fully vaccinated.

A total of 10,997 at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, or 39 percent of 28,516 PDL, have likewise been inoculated. This includes 1,402 out of 1,583 (first dose) at the Minimum Security Compound; 7,955 out of 7,994 at the Medium Security Compound (first dose); and 1,640 (10 of whom are fully vaccinated) out of 1,644 at the Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC), NBP’s central facility for newly transferred inmates.

More than 17,000 at the Maximum Security Compound have yet to get their shots.

Occupants of the RDC received vaccines before they were transferred from jails run by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology under the Department of the Interior and Local Government, while the PDL of NBP received shots from the Muntinlupa Health Office.

(Courtesy of Bureau of Corrections)

The Davao Prison and Penal Farm in Davao del Norte has fully vaccinated 60 out of 7,230 inmates; 600 out of 2,387 at Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Mindoro Occidental have the first dose; all 822 at Leyte Regional Prison in Abuyog also got the first dose; and 1,003 of 2,304 at San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Talisayan, Zamboanga City have two doses.

The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa, Palawan has yet to vaccinate any of its 2,729 inmates.

Source: Philippines News Agency