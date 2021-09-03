﻿34 Hospicio Covid-19 patients to transfer to Red Cross facility

MANILA – Responding to the appeal made by Hospicio de San Jose, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) will transport more than three dozen Covid-19 patients to its isolation facility.

PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Dick Gordon made the decision after Hospicio’s administrator Sr. Maria Soccorro Evidente on Aug. 28 requested the PRC to open its isolation facility in Adamson University Manila to cater to Covid-19 positive individuals of the oldest welfare institution in the country.

As of posting time, the PRC is preparing to transfer 34 Covid-19 patients from Hospicio to the Red Cross isolation facility in Adamson University.

Based on its letter, the Hospicio has at least 108 active Covid-19 cases and 30 more people classified as close contacts.

Gordon immediately mobilized PRC to open the Adamson facility and cater to children and the elderly of Hospicio de San Jose.

“Kailangan natin agad tugunan ang mga matatanda at mga bata ng Hospicio de San Jose dahil isa sila sa mga most vulnerable groups sa ating bansa (We need to immediately help the elderly and children of Hospicio de San Jose because they are the most vulnerable groups in our country),” Gordon said.

“Sa dumarami na kaso ng Covid-19 ay kaagad natin ipinabukas ang isolation facility natin sa Adamson upang mabigyan ng maayos na atensyong medical ang apektado ng Covid-19) Due to the increasing Covid-19 cases, I immediately ordered to open our isolation facility in Adamson to give medical attention to those affected by Covid-19),” he added.

The PRC isolation facility in Adamson University which opens on Saturday will provide a doctor and a nurse to ensure the wellbeing of the patients.

PRC’s Bakuna Bus also recently conducted vaccination at Hospicio de San Jose, inoculating over 150 senior citizens, bed-ridden clients, persons with comorbidities, and health care workers. (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency