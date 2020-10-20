﻿33 new Covid recoveries among Filipinos abroad; total now 7,234

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday reported 33 more recoveries from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) among Filipinos abroad, raising the total to 7,234.

It also logged 26 new infections in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, bringing the Covid-19 case count overseas to 11,178.

According to DFA, there are 3,129 active cases, at least 511 of whom are undergoing treatment in the Asia Pacific, 168 in Europe, 2,295 in the Middle East/Africa, and 155 in the Americas.

Meanwhile, it recorded three new fatalities in the Middle East, bringing the death toll caused by Covid-19 among Filipino nationals to 815.

To date, the Middle East remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at 7,369– with 4,542 recoveries and 532 recorded deaths.

The Americas, on the other hand, has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except in the total number of deaths, wherein Asia and the Pacific ranks lowest with a total of only nine fatalities.

There are some 481 recoveries in the Americas, with 155 active cases and 179 fatalities. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency