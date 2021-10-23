﻿326 minors get Covid-19 jabs in Marikina

A total of 326 minors in Marikina City got inoculated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as some local government units in Metro Manila rolled out the second phase of vaccination for children aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities on Friday.

“Una, maliit ang mga ospital dito sa Marikina para magamit na vaccination site. Pangalawa, mas ligtas ang lugar na ito dahil maluwag, malaki, masusunod natin ang safety protocols at procedures na kailangan dahil mas maraming tao ang narito ngayon (First, the hospitals in Marikina are too small to be used as vaccination sites. Second, this place is safer because it is spacious, large, we can follow the necessary safety protocols and procedures because more people are here),” Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said on the sidelines of the vaccination activity held at the Marikina Sports Center.

Teodoro said the city targets to inoculate about 5,000 minors with comorbidities.

“Ito ay pilot vaccination kaya sa mga susunod na araw ay i-increase natin yung bilang nito. Maaaring up to 500 minors a day. At kung 5,000 ang target natin na minors with comorbidties, within 10 days ay matatapos natin ito (This is a pilot vaccination so in the next few days we will increase the number, maybe up to 500 minors a day. And if we target 5,000 minors with comorbidties, within 10 days we will finish it),” he added.

Teodoro said the measure would help them prepare for the implementation of limited face-to-face classes.

“It is important, first, to protect them against Covid, especially now that we allow inter- and intrazonal travel of children with a parent. We are targeting to be able to vaccinate about 70 to 80 percent of the school population, for that. If we have herd immunity, we can open limited face-to-face classes,” he added.

Once the pediatric vaccination goes in full swing, he said, the city targets to vaccinate 100,000 minors dwelling and studying in the city.

Vaccine brands that have been approved for the measure include Pfizer and Moderna, which have secured an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to be administered to the younger population.

Teodoro noted that the city is also addressing the children’s fear and worries over the vaccination.

“We also have psychologists, guidance counselors, who will come from private schools here in Marikina because we are not only concerned about the vaccination, it is also the trauma or (the) psychological effects of vaccination on children,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency