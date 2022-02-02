﻿325 PNP personnel recover from Covid-19

A total of 325 Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel have recovered from the coronavirus, raising the overall tally of recoveries to 46,737.

The latest PNP data on Covid-19 released Tuesday show that it recorded 208 new infections and 1,489 active ones for a total of 48,353 since the pandemic started in 2020.

Deaths recorded have climbed to 127, after another PNP personnel, a 39-year-old female police officer assigned in Zamboanga City succumbed to the disease.

The victim, who was fully vaccinated with Covid-19 jabs aside from a flu shot, had renal disease and diabetes as comorbidities.

She tested positive for Covid-19 last January 24 and died at the Zamboanga City Medical Center two days later.

Overall, the country’s number of new infections and active cases has declined, with Monday’s data showing 14,546 new cases.

The PNP vaccination data also show that a total of 218,487 or 97.02 percent of its personnel are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus; 5,798 or 2.57 percent are awaiting their second dose; and 89,119 or 40.79 percent have received booster shots.

Only about 917 or 0.41 percent have yet to receive the life-saving shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency