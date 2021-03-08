﻿3138 Sinovac jabs delivered in GenSan

The Department of Health in Region 12 (DOH-12) delivered on Saturday some 3,138 vials of Sinovac vaccines for front-line health care workers of six referral hospitals here for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

Mayor Ronnel Rivera, City Health Office chief Dr. Rochelle Oco, and other officials received the vaccines before noon at the designated cold storage facility inside the city gymnasium in Barangay Lagao.

Dr. Sharir Dulduco, DOH provincial officer for Sarangani and this city, said the vaccines are the first batch of the approved allocation for the city based on the number of priority health workers directly handling Covid-19 patients.

Dulduco said the priority recipients include physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel of hospitals with dedicated wards and treatment facilities for Covid-19 cases.

“This is enough for the first dose of the identified priority health workers,” he said in an interview with reporters.

At least 697 doses were allotted for the St. Elizabeth Hospital, 670 for Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital, 527 for General Santos Doctor’s Hospital, 521 for Socsargen County Hospital, 380 for Mindanao Medical Center, and 343 for GenSan Medical Center.

Dulduco said they expect the delivery of the additional vaccines before the inoculation for the second dose after 28 days.

He said not all of the 3,138 target recipients have so far signified to get the vaccines, but they hope to convince them once the inoculation starts.

“We can still give them the vaccines if they change their minds after one day, two days, or even after a week,” he said.

Oco said they will start the vaccination on Monday and it will be conducted simultaneously region-wide based on an advisory issued on Friday night by the DOH-12.

She said all six vaccination sites have completed their simulation exercises and finalized their contingency preparations.

“We’re targeting to vaccinate 16 individuals per hour and complete the inoculation within seven days,” she said.

She reiterated that the vaccination would not be mandatory, and everyone has the option of whether to get them or not.

But Oco said they are continually encouraging all the target health workers to accept the Sinovac vaccines, which she guaranteed as safe and effective against Covid-19.

She said studies showed that the vaccine provides 50 percent protection from having symptoms of the disease and 100 percent from developing into a severe case.

“That’s a huge benefit for those directly handling our patients and our health care system as a whole,” she said.

Rivera said the arrival of the Sinovac vaccines and the upcoming inoculation of local health workers is a “game-changer” for the city.

“It’s a major step towards our hope that we can already go back to normal activities soon as well as our target to fully reopen our economy,” he said.

As of Friday evening, the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city already reached a total of 2,021 and with 78 related deaths but 1,823 of the patients have fully recovered.

The 120 active patients, mostly with mild symptoms and asymptomatic, are currently undergoing observation and treatment in seven local hospitals and two temporary isolation units.

Source: Philippines News Agency