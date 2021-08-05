﻿313 displaced workers get TUPAD aid in NoCot

Some 313 workers in the informal sector severely affected by the pandemic have received cash assistance here through the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) “Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers” (TUPAD) program.

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco, in coordination with the DOLE provincial office, led the distribution of cash incentives to 313 beneficiaries in this town and the nearby municipalities on Wednesday afternoon.

TUPAD is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days.

The beneficiaries applauded with joy when the governor announced that each beneficiary would receive PHP8,000 cash assistance.

The DOLE released PHP5,000 cash aid, and an additional PHP3,000 from the region’s Department of Social Welfare and Development – Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (ASICS) program.

Assisting Catamco in the payout were Kabacan Mayor Herlo Guzman and DOLE North Cotabato field office head Marjorie Latoja.

Catamco also presented a video message from Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go who told the beneficiaries that the government assistance to workers affected by the pandemic will not end with the DOLE TUPAD program.

“More programs and assistance are coming for you in a while,” the senator said in his message, as the crowd roared with delight.

Minutes later, various national government-line agencies, through their representatives, also presented and offered in a live telecast various services, including how to start livelihood projects.

Zelma Asis, one of the beneficiaries, lauded President Rodrigo Duterte and Go for the assistance extended to families like her who lost her work being an eatery server due to the pandemic.

“Thank you, Mr. President and Sen. Go, we will never forget this,” she said in the vernacular.

Several bicycles, courtesy of the office of Sen. Go, were also given to lucky raffle winners during the TUPAD payout program.

“I thank Sen. Bong Go for this bike, I can now report to my work without spending money for the fare,” said bike winner Mohaliden Sandigan Adam, a member of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team from the village of Magatos, Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Catamco said the provincial government would provide training on managing income-generating projects for families and individuals whose sources of income were lost due to quarantine restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency