﻿31 parents of ex-child laborers get livelihood aid

The Provincial Field Office of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Camiguin on Friday started its distribution of livelihood assistance to some 31 parents of former child laborers.

DOLE-Camiguin’s Officer-In-Charge Arlyn Z. Bael, in a statement, said each beneficiary received two piglets and two sacks of feeds, all worth PHP13,850, to kick off a hog-raising project.

The 31 beneficiaries were selected by the DOLE-Camiguin based on the criteria set under the livelihood assistance provided through the “Kabuhayan Para sa mga Magulang ng Batang Manggagawa (Kasama)”.

One of the beneficiaries Gabriel Jadman, 54, of Barangay Cabuan, Guinsiliban town, said hog-raising would augment the family’s income from fishing.

“This is a great help in this time of the pandemic, especially that I have eight children,” he said in the vernacular.

Another beneficiary from the same barangay, Jerry Jadma, father of five children, vowed that he and his family would sustain the livelihood project from DOLE.

Both Gabriel and Jerry have children who were forced to work at a young age because of economic hardships.

Meanwhile, Bael encouraged the beneficiaries to ensure the growth and sustainability of the projects so that a larger number of people would benefit from them.

The agency, she said, is expecting the beneficiaries to take on the responsibility of ensuring a sustainably successful livelihood project.

“Take good care of the livelihood projects the government has given you to promote employment and so you can send your children to school,” she told the beneficiaries. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency