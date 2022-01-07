﻿31 Lanao Sur, Marawi coops get movable rice mills, generator sets

Cooperatives from Lanao del Sur and Marawi City received a total of PHP37.2 million worth of post-harvest facilities that were procured under the 2020 Special Development Fund of Member of Parliament (MP) Diamila Disimban-Ramos in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR-BARMM).

These were turned over in a ceremony held at the Ministry of Public Works-BARMM Tennis Court, Matampay, Marawi City last December 22, Ramos said in a news release on Thursday.

A total of 31 pieces of equipment which includes movable mini rice mills with Destoner and 13.5 KVA Generator Sets are set to benefit the 31 qualified ⁶⁶cooperatives. In addition, the Special Development Fund is in line with the Bangsamoro Organic Law which states that the government will allocate funds worth PHP5 billion per year for 10 years with a total of PHP50 billion for “Rebuilding, Rehabilitation, and Development of the Conflict-affected areas of the Bangsamoro region”.

In her opening remarks Ramos explained the legitimate intention of the project.

“Kaya itong ating proyekto ay sinikap po natin dahil naniniwala po tayo na sa development ng isang lugar especially sa isang conflict-affected areas ay bukod sa infrastructure development ay dapat sabay na umaangat ang kabuhayan ng mga mamamayan nito. At Alhamdulillah, ito po ay naaprubahan dahil ang konsepto din po na ito ay nakapaloob sa Bangsamoro Development Plan o BDP na siyang maga-articulate ng socio-economic development plan ng BARMM sa taong 2020-2022 (We have pursued this project because we believe that in the development of an area especially in conflict-affected areas, apart from infrastructure development, the livelihood of its people must also improve. And Alhamdulillah, this has been approved because this concept is also included in the Bangsamoro Development Plan or BDP which will articulate the socio-economic development plan of BARMM in the year 2020-2022),” she said.

“Nai-propose po natin na maglagay ng provision dito sa Plan ng post-harvest facilities dahil bukod sa ang ating rehiyon ay may malawak na lupain na pwedeng pagsakahan, nilalayon po nito na bigyang oportunidad at kabuhayan ang ating mga magsasakang Bangsamoro kaagapay sa kanilang pag-asenso at pag-unlad bilang isang matatag at progresibong komunidad sa rehiyong Bangsamoro (We have proposed to put a provision of post-harvest facilities in the Plan because apart from the fact that our region has vast arable land, it also aims to provide livelihood opportunities to our Bangsamoro farmers to advance a developing, stable and progressive community in the Bangsamoro region),” she added.

Ramos also expressed her fervent appreciation to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Alhadj Ebrahim for their untiring service to the Bangsamoro people by advancing the establishment of self-governance through moral governance.

Meanwhile, actor Robinhood “Abdul Azis” Padilla also graced the ceremony and personally congratulated Ramos and her Office’s partner agencies for the success of the procurement of Mini Rice Mill Set under her 2020 SDF.

“Matagal na po kaming magkasama ni Sister Jam at ngayon ay lubos akong nagagalak dahil unti-unti na pong natutupad ang aming mga aspirasyon at pangarap para sa Bangsamoro katulad na lang po itong programang ito na makakatulong sa kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayang magsasaka (Sister Jam and I have been comrades for a long time and now I am very happy because our aspirations and dreams for the Bangsamoro are gradually being fulfilled just like this program that will help the livelihood of our fellow farmers),” Padilla said.

Furthermore, Deputy Chief Minister Aleem Ali Solaiman, who also graced the event, said this program is proof that the government’s funds are allocated to rightful projects and programs that will meet the needs of the Bangsamoro people.

Also in attendance in the momentous event are MP Abdullah “Bravo” Macapaar, MP Marjanie Mimbantas, CDA Asec. Pendatun Disimban, BARMM Regional Prosecutor Atty. Rohairah Lao, Mr. Abdul Malik Hidalgo, MAFAR SDS Focal Ms. Ghalia Darping and her inspection team, Representatives of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr., Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra, MPW District Engr. Abolkhair Langilao, PD Atty. Khalid Ansano, BTA Lanao del Sur Satellite Office and other guests.

Meanwhile, after a thorough inspection and demonstration of the equipment, the office of Ramos spearheaded the actual distribution of the post-harvest facilities to the 31 beneficiaries coming from Lanao del Sur and Marawi City on December 31.

