﻿30th IB troopers renew vow to uphold human rights

In line with the commemoration of the National Human Rights Consciousness Week, the 30th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army in Surigao del Norte has renewed its commitment to uphold and protect human rights.

The 30th IB troopers made this comment in a ceremony held at their headquarters in Placer, Surigao del Norte on Monday.

“As we, the 30th Infantry (Fight On) Battalion celebrates the National Human Rights Consciousness Week, we also renew our commitment and pledge to uphold human rights,” Callanta said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Consciousness Week is commemorated from December 4 to 10 every year.

This year’s celebration carries the theme: “KARAPATAN AT PAGBANGON SA LAHAT NG PANAHON: Recover Better-Stand Up for Human Rights”.

Callanta said the celebration this year aims to make people aware of their basic human rights, whether one is in the military, a civilian, or even those considered as enemies of the state.

“We are renewing our vows to ensure the promotion and respect of human rights for all, without distinction,” Callanta said.

The 30th IB, which is under the operational jurisdiction of the 901st Infantry Brigade, covers most of the towns in Surigao del Norte including the whole of Siargao Island and the town of Carrascal in Surigao del Sur.

Source: Philippines News agency