﻿30K Covid-19 vax doses administered in GenSan

Nearly 30,000 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines have been administered so far by the city government to eligible individuals, an official said on Thursday.

Dr. April Mae Maquilang, the immunization coordinator of the City Health Office, said they have utilized a total of 29,576 doses of AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccines since the start of the inoculation rollout last March 8.

She said some 20,775 residents under priority groups A1 (health care workers), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities) have received their first dose while 8,801 have completed the required two doses as of June 15.

At least 8,448 under A1 were inoculated with their first dose, 7,583 under A2, and 4,744 under A3, she said.

Maquilang said some 6,687 vaccinees under A1 have completed their second dose, 2,076 under A2 and 38 under A3.

Among the vaccinated individuals were 122 police personnel assigned under the Regional Health Service-12 and those with comorbidities.

Maquilang said they are continually expanding their vaccination coverage despite the challenges posed by the increasing Covid-19 infections in the city.

Members of two vaccination teams under the rural health units are currently undergoing quarantine after being exposed to positive cases, she said.

“We already assigned replacement personnel to continue with the vaccination activities,” she told reporters.

Maquilang said they are also fast-tracking the utilization of the remaining 370 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that they received from the Department of Health-Region 12 before its reported expiry on June 30.

She said they have set an additional vaccination schedule for the second dose of individuals under A1 and A3 who previously received their first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Source: Philippines News Agency