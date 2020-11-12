﻿300K hot logs seized in Surigao City

he Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) has reported the confiscation of PHP300,000 worth of illegally-cut lumber in Surigao City.

PRO-13 public information officer Capt. Dorothy M. Tumulak on Thursday (Nov. 12) said the contrabands were confiscated Wednesday evening (Nov. 11) at the port area in Surigao City.

The operation was conducted by the personnel of Surigao City Police Station (SCPO), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“The 5,000 board feet of Magkuno (ironwood) lumbers were loaded in a wing van truck,” Tumulak said, adding that the contraband were about to be shipped out of Surigao City.

She said the confiscated lumber were covered with stocks of abaca fibers to conceal it from authorities.

Authorities also apprehended the truck driver identified as Mario Custudio, 31, the truck driver, a resident of Surigao City, and Millennier C. Bayeta, 20, the truck assistant, and a resident of Taganaan, Surigao del Norte.

In a statement Thursday, PRO-13 director, Brig. Gen. Romeo M. Caramat, Jr. said the suspects’ arrest serves as a stern warning to all illegal loggers in Caraga Region.

Caramat said the apprehended persons were taken into custody by the Surigao City police, while the confiscated lumbers and the truck were turned over to the local DENR office.

He said the suspects will be facing charges of violation of Presidential Decree 705 or the Forestry Code of the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency