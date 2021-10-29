﻿300 coaches benefit from PSC’s sport-specific lectures

About 300 participants received online sports specific lectures on athletics, badminton, and volleyball in the Philippine Sports Commission’s National Sports Coaching Certification Course (NSCCC) on Thursday.

A project under the Philippine Sports Institute’s (PSI’s) Sports Education and Training Program, the NSCCC aims to provide an opportunity for continued learning and skill building for coaches as part of a unified national grassroots sports program in the country.

“We wanted to elevate the learning experience of these participants, who previously passed the Level 1 Sports Science Lectures conducted from July 2020 to June last month,” PSI Grassroots Program head Abby Rivera said

The two-day lectures for athletics, badminton, and volleyball were simultaneously opened by PSC Commissioners Ramon Fernandez, Commission Celia Kiram, and Commissioner Charles Maxey, respectively, via Google Meet. The program will be concluded with an examination on Saturday.

The PSC-PSI tapped also tapped on the expertise of Coaches Roselyn Jamero and Joseph Sy (athletics), Bianca Carlos and Rjay Ormilla (badminton), and Jerry Yee (volleyball), to give high-quality lectures through synchronous and asynchronous learning methods.

Rivera added that, “passers to be granted Level 1 accreditation on these sports specific lectures will be moving on to Level 2.”

Last February, a total of 180 participants from various cities and municipalities from Luzon also received Level 1 Sports Science online lectures on Sports Philosophy, Sports Pedagogy, Sports Psychology, Sports Physiology, Talent Identification, and Sports Ethics.

