﻿30 new ‘modern’ jeepneys to ply Cebu City roads

At least 30 new modernized public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) are set to ply Cebu City’s roads, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 (Central Visayas) announced on Saturday.

The LTFRB-7 has granted a provisional authority to the Lahug Apas Transport Cooperative (Latransco) to operate the MPUJs under the cooperative’s present route.

Latransco is one of the implementers of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) here, pledging to serve the riding public.

It initially operated three MPUJs plying the route from Apas, Lahug in the uptown area to Carbon, a major public market in the downtown district.

The additional 30 MPUJs are ready to serve commuters starting Saturday within the same area of operation.

Eduardo Montealto Jr., LTFRB-7 director, cited Latransco’s support for the government’s public transport modernization program.

He also vowed to eradicate corruption to maintain the success of all transport cooperatives in the region.

Latransco chairperson Priscilla Cabonita thanked the cooperative’s members, drivers, and operators for joining her in carrying out the modernization program.

She expressed the cooperative’s commitment to the PUVMP’s advocacy to provide a safer, more comfortable, and environment-friendly public transport to the riding public.

