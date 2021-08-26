﻿3 yield P358-K shabu in Zambo anti-drug ops

Three suspects were arrested while some PHP358,300 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate operations in the region on Friday, officials announced Saturday.

The arrested suspects were identified as the following: Naasep Atih alias Vice, 18; Abdulhair Handang, alias Totoh, 24; and, Romel Tabeo, 26.

Emerson Margate, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional director, said Atih, an alleged big-time drug peddler, was arrested around 7:10 p.m. in Barangay Kasanyangan, this city.

Atih yielded some 50 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP340,000, an analog cellular phone, and a bundle of boodle money placed in a brown envelope.

Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, said Handang was arrested in possession of one gram of shabu worth PHP6,800 and marked money in a buy-bust operation around 9:30 p.m. in Barangay Talisayan, this city.

Ylagan said Tabeo was arrested at around 11:05 p.m. in Purok Yakal, Barangay San Pedro, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Recovered from Tabeo were some PHP11,500 worth of suspected shabu and PHP3,000 marked money.

The suspects were detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency