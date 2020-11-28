﻿3 weather systems to bring rains Saturday

There will be rains in several parts of the country on Saturday due to the tail-end of a frontal system, the northeast monsoon, and the easterlies.

In its daily weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there will be cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Ifugao brought by the tail-end of a frontal system.

The same weather system will affect Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and Benguet, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao regions will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms brought by the easterlies.

The Ilocos Region, Batanes, and the Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the presence of the northeast monsoon.

The easterlies will affect Metro Manila and the rest of the country, where there will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds headed northeast will blow in Luzon, resulting in moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds headed east to northeast, causing slight to moderate coastal waters.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 29°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 22°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 29°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 31°C. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency