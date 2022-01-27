﻿3 weather systems to bring rain showers across PH

Most parts of the archipelago will experience rain showers caused by three weather systems, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The low-pressure area (LPA) last tracked in the vicinity of Tayasan, Negros Oriental, and the shear line will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Bicol, and Mimaropa regions, and Quezon province, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

“The LPA still has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone,” PAGASA weather forecaster Aldczar Aurelio said.

He added that the LPA is forecast to cross the Sulu Sea and Palawan, and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday or Friday.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will bring rains over Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora, and isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon.

The rest of Mindanao will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over northern Luzon, the eastern section of central and southern Luzon, and the eastern section of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Strong to gale-force winds will be experienced over the northern seaboard of northern Luzon.

Fishing boats and other small craft are advised not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency