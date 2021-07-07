﻿3 Sulu plane crash victims positive for Covid-19

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Three of 26 soldiers, passengers of the C-130 that crashed in Patikul, Sulu on Sunday, who were taken to two hospitals here were found positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), officials disclosed Tuesday.

One of the three, who is from Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur, succumbed to severe burns at the West Metro Medical Center (West Metro) on Monday.

Dr. Shadrina Sarapuddin, the spokesperson of the government-owned Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC), said the other two are at the Covid-19 ward of their hospital.

Of the 22 victims under ZCMC’s care, two are at the intensive care unit while two others are at the orthopedic ward.

The hospital has converted its birthing ward into a burn ward to treat the soldiers, who are among the 47 survivors of the 96-man ill-fated flight.

Dr. Armand Lorenzo, officer of West Metro, said the remains of the soldier are already home while their other three patients are recovering from severe burns.

The C-130 Hercules plunged around 11:30 a.m. in Sitio Amman, Barangay Bangkal after missing the runway of Jolo Airport.

The plane, which took off from Villamor Air Base and landed at Lumbia Airfield in Cagayan de Oro City and Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental before flying to Sulu, was transporting newly-enlisted members of the Philippine Army to help fight the Abu Sayyaf Group bandits.

Source: Philippines News Agency