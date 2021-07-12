﻿3 slain drug suspects yield P27.2-M shabu in Pasig buy-bust

Three drug suspects were killed and PHP27.2 million worth of suspected shabu were seized in a buy-bust operation in Pasig City at dawn Monday.

Brig. Gen. Remus Medina, chief of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, identified the slain suspects only as alias Paulo, Richard and Ricsan.

Recovered from the suspects were four kilos of suspected shabu.

The trio is said to be members of the notorious Kenneth Maclan drug syndicate operating in the National Capital Region and Regions 3 (Central Luzon) and 4-A (Calabarzon).

The three were killed in a buy-bust at 1 a.m. near the URC Warehouse Road in Barangay Rosario.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said an armed encounter ensued when the suspects realized that they were transacting with police operatives.

“Binabati ko po ang ating mga tauhan sa matagumpay na pagkasabat sa humigit-kumulang apat na kilo ng pinaniniwalaan nating ilegal na droga. Napakalaking kabawasan po nito sa kasalukuyang dami ng ilegal na drogang umiikot sa merkado at sumisira sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan lalo na po ng mga kabataan (I laud our personnel on the successful seizure of approximately four kilos of what we believe to be illegal drugs. This is a huge reduction in the current amount of illegal drugs circulating in the market and destroying the lives of our countrymen, especially the youth),” Danao said.

Source: Philippines News Agency