﻿3 pushers nabbed, P1.8-M shabu seized in Zambo City

-Policemen under the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) have arrested three alleged big-time drug pushers and seized some PHP1.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation here, an official said Monday.

Maj. Jamar Tagayan, CDEU chief, identified the arrested suspects as Benhar Hamidol, 27; Basar Sampang, 55; and Marvin Ramirez, 35.

They were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10:45 p.m. Sunday in Barangay Talon-Talon here, yielding some PHP1.8 million worth of suspected shabu and other pieces of evidence.

Tagayan said the operation came after days of surveillance on the suspects’ alleged illegal drug trade activity.

Sunday’s arrest was the second-biggest drug haul in four days by the DEU of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO).

The first was on Jan. 21, which led to the arrest of an alleged big-time drug pusher and the confiscation of some PHP1.4 million worth of illegal drugs.

