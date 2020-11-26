﻿3 NorMin schools join QS world ranking in Asia

Three universities in the Northern Mindanao region made it to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings in Asia this year, joining 11 other universities in the country.

In a statement Wednesday evening, Dr. J. Prospero de Vera, chairman of the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), said these are the Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) in Iligan City, which ranks between 551 and 600; Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan (XU) in this city, and Central Mindanao University (CMU) in Maramag, Bukidnon, both having a rank around 601.

For MSU-IIT and XU, this was not the first time they landed on the QS Ranking: XU first entered the charts in 2016, while MSU-IIT first appeared in 2018. Based on de Vera’s pronouncements, both returned to the ranking this year.

“Since 2016, many Philippine HEIs (Higher Education Institutions) have gained increased exposure and visibility by attending educational fairs and international conferences, mobilizing student and faculty exchanges, and building strategic partnerships and linkages which have contributed to the fulfillment of this wonderful achievement,” de Vera said.

He said that the internationalization of Philippine HEIs has been a key strategy of the current administration to improve the quality of education to produce world-class graduates, adding that it is a “key component of our efforts to improve access to quality education”.

“The Duterte administration already provides free tuition and miscellaneous fees (in all state universities and colleges) to 1.3 million students and provides financial assistance to some 1.8 million Filipino students. The recognition given to the additional HEIs as among the best in Asia is welcome news to show that our efforts to provide access to quality education are bearing fruit,” he said.

He added that MSU-IIT, CMU, and Central Luzon State University, are grantees of the “Fostering World Class Philippine University,” a CHED-initiated project that aims to boost the global presence of the Philippine higher education sector and cultivate world-class Philippine universities.

Some 300 university leaders and officials have been sent to Canada and the United States for study tours and meetings so they can meet their counterparts and observe best practices in world-class universities.

De Vera said that these university leaders will be the vanguards for the internationalization of their universities.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication popular among the academic community in the world, as it evaluates learning institutions based on different criteria, such as in the fields of research and faculty performances, among others. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency