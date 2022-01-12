﻿3 nabbed, P61.2-M shabu seized in Taguig drug sting

Police officers and anti-narcotics agents have seized PHP61.2 million worth of shabu from three drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City on Monday night.

In a report, Brig. Gen. Remus Medina, chief of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG), said those arrested in the operation were Christian Ely Caliwag Desiderio, 19; Jericho Torres, 19; and John Andree Santos, 22, all residents of the city.

The suspects yielded around nine kilos of shabu during the operation inside a subdivision in Barangay Sta. Ana at around 9:30 p.m.

Police also recovered two pieces of PHP1,000 bills, 10 bundles of boodle money, and two cellular phones.

The suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 while the pieces of evidence seized in the operation were brought to PDEG in Camp Crame for documentation.

Source: Philippines News Agency