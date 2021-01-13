﻿3 nabbed, P410-K shabu seized in Zambo anti-drug ops

-Police have arrested three drug personalities and seized some PHP410,000 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in this southern port city, officials said Tuesday.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said 50-year-old Sharwina Hassan Jaji, a suspected big-time drug peddler, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11:05 a.m. Monday in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan here.

Maj. Salvador Galvez, ZCPO’s Station 6 chief, said Jaji, who carries the aliases of Alwida Unaid Amirul, and Sharmina Jaji — yielded some 51 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP350,000 and other pieces of evidence.

ZCPO named the two newly-identified suspects as Kiram Tahil Aiyub, 31, and Wahid Ahallol Sawaba, 48.

Maj. Elmer Solon, ZCPO Station 11 chief, said the two were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:40 p.m. Monday, also in Barangay Kasanyangan here.

Solon said recovered from Aiyub and Sawaba were some PHP60,000 worth of suspected shabu and other pieces of evidence.

He said suspects were detained to face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News agency