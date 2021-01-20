﻿3 nabbed, P184-K shabu seized in Zambo drug ops

An alleged big-time drug pusher and two others were arrested while some PHP184,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in separate anti-drug operations here and in Zamboanga del Norte, a police official said Tuesday.

Capt. Edwin Duco, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the alleged big-time drug pusher as Edward Macajelos, 25, a resident of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, who has previously surrendered for drug-related charges.

Macajelos was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:55 p.m. Monday in Barangay Gulayon, Dipolog City, where he yielded some PHP120,000 worth of suspected shabu and other pieces of evidence, Duco said.

Duco identified the other two arrested suspects as Norman Gutierrez, 34, and Nerissa Sojor, 38.

Gutierrez was arrested in possession of some PHP30,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP300 marked money in a buy-bust operation Monday at Castillo Compound, Barangay Guiwan here, police said.

Sojor, on the other hand, yielded some PHP34,000 worth of suspected shabu, a plastic container, and PHP200 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust operation at around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Sampaguita Uro Drive, Barangay Guiwan here, police said.

Duco said the suspects were detained while formal charges are set to be filed against them

Source: Philippines News agency