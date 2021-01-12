﻿3 nabbed inside ‘hot meat’ slaughterhouse in Bulacan

Three “hot meat” traders were arrested at an illegal slaughterhouse in Guiguinto town on Friday.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, Bulacan police director, on Saturday identified the suspects as Richard Merez, Nilda Plamenco, and Renz Angelo Merez, all of Pulilan town.

Initial investigation showed that a concerned citizen reported to the Guiguinto police about a double-dead meat slaughterhouse in Sitio Ibayo, Barangay Pritil that is owned and managed by an alias “Jaypee”.

“Police operatives were dispatched to investigate but alias Jaypee saw their arrival and quickly jumped over the fence and fled while two sets of chopped double dead pigs were found scattered on the floor of the illegal slaughterhouse,” Cajipe said.

He said the three suspects were arrested while trying to flee on board a motorbike with a sidecar with chopped body parts of a pig.

They will be charged with violations of RA 10611 or the Act of Food Safety of 2013. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency