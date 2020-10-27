﻿3 Luzon dams continue spilling ops amid ‘Quinta’ exit

The Magat, Binga and Ipo dams in Luzon continued to release water in the aftermath of typhoon “Quinta” (international name “Molave”).

The dams’ spilling operations were still in progress as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Rosalie Pagulayan said in an interview.

“Such operations aim to ensure water in those dams are at levels that won’t cause any structural problems to these facilities,” she said.

Pagulayan said a gate of Magat Dam was then opened at a height of two meters to accommodate spilling operations.

Also opened were one gate of Binga Dam at 0.30 meter and a gate of Ipo at 0.20 meter, she said.

Rains from ‘Quinta’ increased the three dams’ water level to nearly spilling or normal high water level in these facilities.

Magat’s 6 a.m. water level on Tuesday reached 190.20 meters — 0.45 meter higher than what it was 24 hours earlier but 2.80 meters lower than the normal high, PAGASA noted.

The water level in Binga dam during the same period was 574.23 meters, 0.14 meter lower than this dam’s water elevation 24 hours earlier and just 0.77 meter below the normal high in this facility.

Ipo’s water level then hit 100.85 meters which is 0.38 meter lower than the level 24 hours earlier and a mere 0.15 meter below this dam’s normal high.

Quinta left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday morning.

Source: Philippines News Agency