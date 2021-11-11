﻿3 Leyte schools ready for pilot face-to-face classes: DepEd

Three pilot schools in the province are now ready for face-to-face learning that will start on November 15, the Department of Education (DepEd) field office here said on Wednesday.

Citing the latest assessment, the education department said the Palo I Central School in Palo town, Bato Central School, and Dolho Elementary School, both in Bato town, are prepared for classroom learning.

“The present conditions will satisfy the pilot phase highlighting that the school is situated at minimal Covid-19 risk areas, with secured local government concurrence, passed the School Safety Assessment Tool, and secured parent’s consent,” said Manuel Albaño, DepEd Leyte schools division superintendent in a press briefing.

Albaño emphasized all teachers in these three campuses are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Reporting to schools by learners is voluntary, according to the official.

The pilot run will only involve 19 learners – 13 pupils under the Indigenous Peoples Education program in Dolho Elementary School, four Muslim learners under the Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education in Bato Central School, and two learners under the special education program for autism in Palo I Central School.

Classrooms have been set up to ensure compliance with the minimum public health standards.

The DepEd main office will download PHP100,000 budget for each pilot class.

The City Savings Bank will donate PHP25,000 to each campus for the purchase of hygiene kits.

“The internal and external partners of the schools are prepared in addressing whatever future challenges this trial run may face. As a result, Leyte schools are well-equipped and prepared for the pilot run of the face-to-face classes,” Albaño added.

At least 10 public schools in Eastern Visayas have been included in the list of campuses for face-to-face classes starting Nov. 15, the DepEd regional office here earlier reported.

The seven other schools are all located in Samar province. These are the Dawo Integrated School, Macatingog Integrated School, Mawacat Elementary School, and Pilar Agricultural National High School in Calbayog City; Motiong Central Elementary School in Motiong town; San Sebastian Central Elementary School in San Sebastian town; and Clarencio Calagos Memorial School of Fisheries in Santa Margarita town.

The list of schools is based on the evaluation of DepEd and the Department of Health (DOH), giving high considerations on the risk classification of the schools’ locations.

Source: Philippines News Agency