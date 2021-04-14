﻿3 killed in Cotabato City ambush

Police are in pursuit of still-unidentified armed men who killed three persons in an ambush here around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Col. Rommel Javier, city police director, identified the victims based on their identification cards as Ali Abdurahim Tamal, of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao; Norma Dalimbang Sapi, of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao; and a boy whose name was withheld pending verification.

Initial investigation revealed the victims were onboard a dark gray Toyota Vios sedan (NEG-7303) traversing Jeremiah Street along Barangay Rosary Heights 11 when ambushed by armed men aboard a brown Mitsubishi Sportivo vehicle.

“Responding cops brought the victims to the hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival by doctors,” Javier said.

Investigators said personal grudge could be the motive behind the incident.

Javier said police teams are tracking the getaway vehicle of the attackers who sped off towards the southern part of the city after the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency