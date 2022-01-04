﻿3 killed, 14 injured in Bilibid riot

A heckling incident triggered a free-for-all at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa on Sunday night, resulting in the death of three inmates and the wounding of 14 others.

In a statement sent to the media on Monday, Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) spokesperson Gabriel Chaglag said the Quick Response Team secured the area at about 7:10 p.m. or one hour after the melee broke out.

Clearing operations were conducted until midnight.

“Violence started from verbal heckling with adjacent dormitories at the East Quadrant until a gunshot was heard and it started an exchange of gunshots from improvised firearms,” he said.

Recovered were a .22 caliber revolver with nine bullets, an improvised .45 caliber pistol with six empty shells, two improvised 12-gauge pipe guns, and 16 bladed weapons.

Seven persons deprived of liberty who were believed to have played major parts in the fight were transferred to an isolation area.

“Appropriate disciplinary measures will be applied. In-depth investigation is being done and it is expected more participants in the violence will be identified,” Chaglag said.

